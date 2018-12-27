Raja Aijaz joins PC

‘Mehbooba didn’t respect my suggestions during 2016 Kashmir unrest’
Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Raja Aijaz Ali Wednesday joined right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party ally Peoples Conference.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of the joining in ceremony, Ali said the PDP leadership did not respect any of his suggestions while in power.
“I have immense experience in handling law and order in the Kashmir but the PDP president and the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti didn’t respect my suggestions during the 2016 Kashmir unrest,” Ali said. He said being part of the police force he has been very disciplined in the PDP in terms of following the hierarchy for complaining against the party’s functioning.
“Every leader knows what he has in his arsenal. Mehbooba Mufti also knew but she never accommodated me,” Ali said. He said he expects Sajad Lone led PC to work toward routing of the PDP and National Conference in the State. “This wagon of change has now started. I believe and hope we will end the dynastic rule of the two parties,” Ali said. He said he had no option but to part ways with the PDP as his workers no more wanted to be part of the party. “They neglected the people of my area when they were in power,” he said.
Ali, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly election on a PDP ticket, had resigned from the party last week. The PDP has been battling rebellion ever since the party lost power in the State in June this year.
Three of its previous cabinet ministers have already resigned from the party, while two former MLAs—Abid Hussain Ansari and Muhammad Abbas Wani—also parted ways with the party.
Two incumbent PDP MLCs have been openly siding with the rebels and criticizing the party and its leadership.