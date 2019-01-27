Raja Aijaz hails Guv for giving assent to Pahari reservation bill

Srinagar, Januray 26:
Senior Peoples Conference Leader Raja Aijaz Ali has expressed his sincere gratitude to Governor Satya Pal Malik for giving assent to the Pahari reservation bill.
In a statement, Raja Aijaz thanked the Governor for sympathetically considering the request made by a delegation led by him and chairman Pahari Culture Welfare Forum Raja Sharafat Ali khan to grant assent to the bill.
He said the consideration of genuine right of Pahari community will go a long way in furthering the community’s claim for the grant of ST status by the government of India as has been done to other communities.
He also thanked Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone for having conceived and piloted the bill in assembly as social welfare minister.
He said this was a major achievement for Pahari community which has been neglected by successive regimes of the state.