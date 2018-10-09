Raj Bhavan shouldn’t become hub of politics: NC

‘Governor’s statement unfortunate, far from truth’
Srinagar:
A day after Governor, Satya Pal Malik, accused political parties of creating mess in Kashmir region, National Conference (NC) on Monday said that Raj Bhavan shouldn’t become “hub of politics”—terming Malik’s statements “unfortunate.”
NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar, while talking to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS) said that the party respects Governor and his position but he should not make farce statements public with regard to the political parties. Terming his statement as ‘unfortunate’, Sagar who is also MLA Khanyar said that Governor’s chair has no political role but the statement Malik has made gives an impression that a political person was sitting on the chair.
“Governor should go through the history of NC’s role rather than making statements that are far from the truth as the party has played pivotal role and has borne the brunt of violence too,” he said, adding that whatever New Delhi had promised the party, they reiterated that so far.
He also said that nobody will be allowed to play with the identity of the state. “Governor has advocated for the two parties that have created a wedge between people and the government. Omar Abdullah led government handed over the chair in a peaceful situation but the situation got worsened since the two parties he advocated took over in the state,” he said.
Sagar also said that due to these two parties, 400 youth were killed, operation CASOs were launched that led to alienation among people. “At least 200 youth have picked up arms especially south Kashmir. Who is behind such kind of situation? Governor should think over it,” he said, adding that Governor should desist himself from making such statements, saying Raj Bhavan should not become a political hub.