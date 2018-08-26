About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Raj Bhavan, SASB staff bid farewell to Vohra

Published at August 26, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)177views


Srinagar, August 25:

 All members of the Raj Bhavan staff and employees of Amarnathji Shrine Board bade farewell to former Governor N.N. Vohra and Usha Vohra at a function organised at the Raj Bhavan here today.
The officers and staff thanked Vohra for his continued support and guidance and Vohra for her help on all occasions.
Vohra thanked all members of the staff for their commitment and devotion to duty and hoped that they would continue with their good work and Vohra wished all staff and their families good health and happiness in the coming time.

