‘Raj Begum, Farash icons of Kashmir music’

Artists pay rich tributes to legendary singers
Artists pay rich tributes to legendary singers
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 1:
Artists on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri singers, Raj Begum and Abdul Rashid Farash.
The event was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art culture and languages (JKAACL), Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with ‘Awaaz’ foundation at DPR auditorium here.
The function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid.
Noted musician and composer, Prof Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat said Raj Begum and Farash are the two icons of Kashmiri music in the history.
"Begum was the first female singer who braved all odds to come out and perform professionally. Farash sahib will be always remembered for his contribution to the Kashmiri music,” Bhat said.
In the event noted singer, Waheed Jeelani said, Raj Begum is the inspiration for many aspiring singers and musicians. “She has set an example in the field of music,” Jeelani added.
Rashid Farash will be remembered always for his contribution to music. True artists never die they are alive always in hearts of people, he said.
Famous artist, Zahida Tarannum, while paying tribute to Begum said when she (Begum) started her career at a time when women were not allowed venturing out of their homes in Kashmir. “It was difficult but she did it and made our path also easy,” Tarannum said.
Artists including Munir Ahmad Mir, Raja Bilal, Shazia Hamid, Zahida Taranum mesmerized audience with the famous songs of sung by the two legendary artists.
On the occasion, DC Srinagar, Syed Aabid Rashid, Joint Director Information, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, Chief Editor Urdu JKAACL, Mohammad Ashraf Tak, General secretary ‘Awaaz foundation, Ishfaq lone presented annual awards of the foundation.
‘Raja Begum Award for women Empowerment’ was presented to singer Jahanara Janbaz for her contribution to in the field of Kashmiri music.
Organisers also presented special award to noted singer, Abdul Rashid Farash (posthumously) for his contribution towards Kashmiri music.
The award was received by Farash’s daughter Anika Rashid.
On the sidelines of the event, Irshad Ahmad, who is the grandson of Begum told Rising Kashmir that her voice was a God gifted and no one could replace her voice.
“For achieving her passion, she struggled a lot and continued this till the last breath of her life,” lone said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com