Raj Bagh Residents Welfare Association formed

Srinagar, Sep 23:
Residents of Raj Bagh locality here have formed “Raj Bagh Residents Welfare Association” which will work for the betterment and welfare of the locality.
“An Adhoc working committee has been constituted comprising of Farhan Kitab Muhammad Sayed Trumboo, Ishtiyaq Guru and Muhammad Iqbal Trumboo as its members,” a handout issued here said.
“The working committee besides looking after the day to day work of the association will pave for election of a governing body after completing the enrollment of resident members,” the association said adding that membership drive has been started.