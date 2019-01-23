Raj Bagh, Manasbal, Char-e-Sharif win matches

Rising Kashmir NewsAjman:
In the ongoing MHKSL4 T20 cricket tournament being played in Ajman, 30Kms north of Dubai, three matches were played on Friday, January 18th, 2019. Under sunny but windy conditions, some exciting cricket was played that witnessed the second hattrick of MHKSL4. Continuing the high scoring trend, one century was also scored to liven up the proceedings.
Raj Bagh Royals (RR) beat Kings XI Sangam (KXIS)
In the first match of the day that started at 8:00am, RR and KXIS locked horns to set the tone for an exciting and unpredictable day. RR won the toss and decided to bat first. RR started off poorly as they lost both the openers with just 20 runs on the board in the 3rdover. However, Sufyan Farooq & Zubair Mir built a steady but sensible partnership of 44 runs. After Sufyan’s dismissal, it appeared that RR would lose their way and fall short of a competitive score. However, due to some loose bowling by the KXIS spinners and brilliant batting by Zubair Mir & Zaid Ali, RR kept up the momentum and looted 120 runs in just 9 overs. They both showed class and temperament. Zubair scored 75 runs off 46 balls with 4*4s & 6*6s and remained unbeaten. Zaid scored a quick 45 runs off 22 balls including 3*4s & 4*6s. They toyed with the KXIS bowling and hit them to all parts of the ground. The KXIS spinners conceded 104 runs in 8 overs though the fast bowling pair Khalid & Khaki bowled exceptionally well. Khalid grabbed 3 wickets. RR ended up with 193 runs in 20 overs losing 7 wickets in the bargain. KXIS started the chase in the most sensational manner and lost opener Khalid Ibrahim for a golden duck, having scored a duck in his first game against Lal Chowk Leopards. However, Mohsen scored 47 off 29 balls & Irfan Khanday 79 off 62 balls to steady the ship and build a strong partnership of 133 runs in just 13 overs. But once Irfan got out, team KXIS choked and lost wickets in a heap. Needing just 33 runs in 4 overs with 7 wickets in hand, KXIS fell apart to the bowling of RR captain Yousuf Naqshbandi, who bowled brilliantly and didn’t offer any room to KXIS batsmen. Yusuf ran through the KXIS middle order to take a hattrick that included the scalp of KXIS captain Ajaz Bakshi for a golden duck. Yusuf claimed the hattrick int eh 18thover to end any resistance from KXIS batsmen. It was 2nd hat trick of MHKSL4. RR kept the runs down forcing KXIS to play loose shots that cost them their wickets. RR won the match by 18 runs. Zubair Mir was declared MoM for his brilliant unbeaten 75 runs. The loss has put a question mark on KXIS ability to qualify for the playoffs, having lost 2 of the 3 games they have played so far. RR were amazing on field with their bowling and fielding with their captain leading from the front.
Manasbal Mavericks (MM) beat Bulbul Lanker Badshahs (BLB
In the 2ndmatch of the day, MM added spice to the tournament by beating last year’s winners, BLB convincingly. After winning the toss, MM decided to field first and threw the first punch as BLB likes to chase as opposed to batting first. BLB had a decent start and although they did not lose too many wickets, they could not press on and were unable to put up big score. Opener Danish Lanker was runout for 19 due to some superb fielding by Musa Khan off his own bowling. When captain Iffi Mir and Muhammad Shahdad were batting together, it looked they BLB will put in excess of 200 runs. Muhammad added 80 runs for the third wicket with Asif. But Asif could not get going and scored just 25 runs consuming 29 balls. Muhammad top scored for BLB and his 71 runs off 45 balls included 13*4s. Captain Iffi Mir scored 21 off 15 balls and Sameer Manzoor a quick 24 off 16 balls including 2*6s. MM used 7 bowlers to keep run rate manageable. Shiekh Aijaz, the veteran bowled 2 overs for only 9 runs, taking 1 wicket. BLB ended up scoring 183 runs in their allotted 20 over losing 4 wickets. Chasing a competitive score, the MM openers Musa Khan and Kmajed Khan responded briskly, adding 81 runs off just 7 overs. The BLB bowlers failed to break the partnership early and were erratic in their approach, allowing both openers to hit the ball out of the park freely. Opener Musa Khan scored a brilliant unbeaten 100 off just 55 balls including 12*4s & 4*6s. Musa played a classic innings and was applauded by everyone on ground and social media. BLB bowlers had no answers for his class. Musa ensured that he remained there until the end and finished the match in the 17thover. BLB used 5 bowlers but could only pick 2 wickets. Mumin Jan & Sameer Manzoor were most expensive bowler’s and between themselves, gave away 74 runs in just 5.4 overs. MM moved to the 3rdspot in Group 2 points table with this emphatic win. Musa Khan was declared MoM for superb unbeaten and match winning century.
Char-E-Sharif Cavalry (CSC) beat Nowhatta Rebels (NR)
In the 3rdand the last match of day, NR won the toss and decided to bat under the lights with the hope leveraging their batting strength and put up a big score. However, great bowling by the CSC bowlers did not let the MM openers to settle down and kept the score in check. The first breakthrough came in 4th over when NR had scored 21 runs. Big hitting opener Mahfooz Ilahi lived up to his reputation and hit a few big shots, but he couldn’t sustain the big hits and fell for 37 runs off 22 balls. NR kept losing wickets at regular intervals and other than Rohit who scored quick 53 runs off 35 balls with 7*4s & 1*6 and Saqib Amin who scored 30 runs of 21 balls including 3x4’s and 1x6, none of the other batsmen could make an impact. The 4thwicket partnership of 43 runs between these two batsmen was the highest of the innings for NR. CSC rotated 7 bowlers that kept NR down to 162 for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Chasing a tricky total, CSC had a decent first wicket partnership of 44 runs in 5 overs. NR started chipping at the wickets and CSC at one stage were 109 for 5 wickets in 14 overs. The game was open at this point. However, the lack of depth in NR’s bowling was exposed and they could not maintain the pressure. The CSC captain, Anzar Ashraf played a skippers knock and remained unbeaten with an attractive 49 runs off 36 balls with 4*4s &3*6s. Anzar led from the front and paced his innings perfectly to take his team home with 8 balls remaining and 3 wickets in hand. With win CSC is at number two spot in Group 1. Anzar Ashraf was declared MoM for his unbeaten 49 runs and taking 1 wicket.