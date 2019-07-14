Raising the Generation: Parents need to think

July 14, 2019 | Roomi Rather

Help your kids understand that there is little toughness ahead in life and they have to deal with it

In my research about millennials I came across various reasons that make this highly outspoken generation special and different from their preceding generational counterparts. My previous write-up ‘The Millennial Paradox: A Generation Gone Astray’ must have given the readers a fair idea about the make-and-break of this generation. Digging a bit deeper into my area of research I found a significant but taken for granted reason that leads this generation astray. Make no mistake though; my findings reflect the general scenario. You might as well have experienced difference in your lives, which would however be exceptional. I mean the kind of Parental Care that this generation has been blessed with. Something has gone wrong in raising them up, something that their parents are proud about, something that our adults possibly never realized.

Perfectionism is how I would like to call this false parenting strategy adopted by their parents. It is the philosophy of giving the right thing at the right time. Such strategy calls for their parents to be over-protective about the sleep, food, play, entertainment and home work of their child. The parents lay down hard line rules which their kid should never break. Consequently, the children of such overprotective parents, sometimes referred to as Helicopter Parents grow up so dependent that they won’t take a single step on their own without the permission of their parents. This in later stages of their life hampers their skill of decision making.

Giving in to this kind of care, parents may be trying to protect their child or shield him from any possible harm, but unintentionally they are exhibiting a domineering behavior which leads to over-dependence and stunted emotional maturity of the children. Such children are likely to experience heightened level of emotional problems, limited academic success and poor social skills. More importantly, they are likely to be the victims of bullying, directly caused by their inability to act on time. This of course happens due to high levels of protectionism.

It is evident that the damage caused by over-parenting extends through the children’s lives. In 2013, researchers found that college students of helicopter parents suffer higher levels of depression, which they chalked up to the violation of students’ basic psychological needs for autonomy and competence. The 2011 findings suggest that such students were at higher risk of using pain pills.

While we speak about the ill consequences of over parenting, I don’t mean parents should let go off their kids and totally let them on their own. This parenting behavior better known as Soft Parenting may also inhibit the childrens future success. This parenting style which could also be called as parenting an orphan style is characterized by fewer rules, more freedom and less hovering, that too has links to lower grades and higher rates of future substance abuse. The children of such parents are likely to break the social boundaries given to their sense of absolute decision making and their knack of doing things on their own. Such people hardly consider outside influences like suggestions, advice or help when they are faced with personal situations. As a result, their habit of dealing with their own situations sometimes drags them further in to the problem and they find themselves in too much of stress. The society calls them introverts and they are the ones who emerge victorious over the daily life problems. They would find quick solutions to minor social hits and resolve the dilemma quite by ease. Such people have dealt with odds since their childhood. Thanks to the soft parenting, they are comparatively less dependent on people. However, their life-decisions stress them out. These are the points in life where you need people and little of counseling. But given to their self-dependence, they are reluctant to reach out to someone. Consequently, they burn calories thinking and stress out.

The parenting style I suggest would be the Permissive Parenting. It is the perfect blend of care and freedom. Now you may as well ask, how do we create this blend? To answer that I would say be authoritative not authoritarian. Confused? Well, let me keep this simple. Being authoritative means you must set the rules for your child but at the same time be democratic enough to explain to your child the reasons behind these rules when possible. Consider them as tiny adults to whom you won’t lie, who you won’t scold before others and who you don’t disrespect. Permissive parenting calls for parents to allow their kids to face the world right from the beginning, subject them to the controlled situations that give them the sense of life to come. An example of that would be not meeting their demands without making them work towards it.

I went to a vegetable shop quite recently in a nearby market. While I was filling the basket, the shop owner’s son showed up around. He was hardly twelve. The owner asked for the reason of showing up in the shop which I figured was not the routine by the kid. He replied, Papa I need Twenty Rupees. He said it up close to his dad and I couldn’t hear the reason the kid gave for this demand. What I could hear is his Papa saying, Stay here in the shop for ten minutes and help me with customers. For the time I filled my basket, the kid helped his Papa with many things like packing the vegetables, receiving cash and handing over packages to customers. After just five or six minutes, the owner called his son and gave him twenty rupees and told him to leave the shop. Having observed all this I asked the shop owner about his dealing with the son. Why would you drag a twelve year old to forced work even though you know you could have handled it all yourself? Don’t you think it is inhuman? His answer was amazing but hard for me to swallow then. But today when I am trying to answer the millennial question, I realize what he wanted for his kid. He said, I love my kid and I don’t want him to get wrong perception of life. I want him to understand that there is little of toughness ahead in life and he has to deal with it.

The owner was a rational guy and he possibly knew the balance between care and freedom. His style of parenting is what I named as permissive parenting. Anyways, that being just an exception, we normally see two extreme sides of a continuum when we notice how modern generation is grown up in life. On a side of this continuum you would see parents too busy in their own schedules with little or no time for their kids whatsoever. Intentionally or unintentionally they are giving too much of freedom to their kids and leaving them on their own. These kids are bound to become keep-aloof in the society when they turn young. On the other side we see highly caring parents who out of their own understanding won’t ever let their children decide for themselves. They are raising a dependent and confused generation, a generation that finishes the college and yet doesn’t know what it wants in life. So dependent that they can’t even decide which job they should apply for and need their parents to decide for them.

When you read more about millennials and get to know them a little deeper, you find the people on the later side of the continuum are too many in number - as many as enough for a generation to be labeled as Lazy, Dependent, Confused, milk-bottle generation or those who would be lost without parents. Ironical though, they are labeled for no fault of their own. I believe if anyone is to be held accountable for this vulnerability of a generation; it is Gen X- the parents of millennials.

