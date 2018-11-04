Rainwater enters Bemina hospital corridors, patients suffer

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 03:
Patients and attendants on Saturday had to face inconveniences at SKIMS hospital in Bemina as rainwater entered its corridors from a back side exit exposing the failure of authorities for delaying work on its expansion project.
From morning rainwater made its way to the busy hospital corridors in its ground floor making movement of patient’s especially critical ones uncomfortable leaving them angry.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat had come all the way from central Kashmir’s Budgam district to inquire about the health of her sister-in-law, who is admitted in the hospital, but inundated corridors at the hospital’s emergency left him surprised.
“It is very unfortunate to see water outside labour room, x-ray section and emergency ward, the rainwater can cause infection to the seriously ill patients. We are apprehensive,” he said.
Bhat said that the overcrowded hospital has not been restored properly after the 2014 floods, which had caused damage to its infrastructure. “Hospital had been no different since then. Over the years it is facing many issues.”
Rainwater just outside the outdoor patient departments (OPD) and in the parking area also caused inconvenience to the patients. Major lanes and by-lanes are filled with water following Friday’s rains and snowfall on Saturday.
People complained that pregnant women usually face trouble at the hospital due to the shortage of waiting area. “The situation worsens especially when it rains or snows,” they said.
“We can bear rainwater but there is no waiting area for pregnant ladies. We are made to wait outside. We are being forced to sit on footpaths, and when it rains even sitting on footpaths is not possible for us. The hospital authorities have turned blind towards the situation,” said Saeeda Bano, a pregnancy case from Pattan.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Shifa said they are on job to clear the water from the corridors. “We have put the sweepers on the job. We cleared the water in the middle of the day but it again accumulated. We are on the job,” she said.
Official figures reveal that over the years, the patient load on the hospital has increased threefold but the availability of space has remained the same.
Space and infrastructure constraints at the hospital are putting patient lives at grave risk as the hospital caters to patients of at least four nearby districts.
However, the MS said a 250-bedded IPD block costing Rs 83.94 crore is under construction and it is scheduled to be thrown open for the public in June-July 2020.