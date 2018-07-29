Rains wreak havoc in UP; 65 killed in three days

AgenciesLucknow
Sixty-five people were killed and 57 others injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the state for the past three days, officials said.
State relief commission office here said that the casualties were reported from 35 districts mostly in Western UP. Eleven deaths have been reported in Saharanpur , followed by eight in Meerut, six in Agra, three each in Mainpur and Kasganj and two each in Bareilly, Bulandshahr and Amroha while one death was reported each in other districts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take up rescue and relief operations in rain-affected areas.
The CM has directed the officials to identify the old and dilapidated buildings and vacate them so to prevent further deaths in the state.
On Saturday morning 10 people were killed including five children in Saharanpur and Meerut due to house collapses following heavy rains, taking the house collapse toll to 100 across the state.
Due to heavy rains, normal life in the state has been affected particularly in western UP. Most of the schools have been closed while water logging and caving of roads have affected the vehicular traffic in several cities.
Yogi directed District Magistrates of affected-areas to immediately provide necessary monetary help in cases of house collapse or any other eventuality.
Directions were also issued for taking necessary steps to ensure proper treatment of the injured and warned that no laxity would be tolerated in relief works.
The CM has ordered Rs four lakh each as compensation for the families of the deceased in the rain related incidents. The government was also providing up to Rs 59,000 to the injured while for repairing a damaged house, the government provide upto Rs 95,000 for a full damaged house, upto Rs 5200 for a partial damage and Rs 4,700 for damage of a hatched house during the rains.
The Chief Minister said that the state government was ready to extend help to all victims and those families stuck in rains and water logging.
He also directed officials that repair work causing public inconvenience be taken up on a top priority basis and officials should keep a tab on weather and issue timely alerts so that loss of human lives or property could be averted.
Meanwhile, the MET office said that south-west monsoon was ‘active’ over entire UP but ‘vigorous’ over the western part of the state causing moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers at most places.
Weather official said that the rains would continue in the state for the next 48 hours.
