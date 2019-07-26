Rains submerge Srinagar parts, expose poor drainage system

July 26, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Choked drains cause waterlogging, traffic movement badly affected

80 pumping stations, 115 mobile units pressed into service: SMC Commissioner

Heavy rains on Thursday caused water-logging in most areas of Srinagar thereby exposing the fragile drainage system of summer capital and tall claims of the district administration.

The normal life was affected due to heavy rains which lashed Srinagar city with waterlogging causing major inconvenience to the commuters and pedestrians alike. As the rains lashed Srinagar for few hours majority areas of the city witnessed heavy water logging making it difficult for people to move from one place to another.

People blamed the district administration and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to upgrade the drainage system in the city which often leads to water logging as soon as there is a downpour.

Water logging was witnessed in City center Lal Chowk, Residency Road, Polo View HSHS, Babademb, Jawahar Nagar, Badami Bagh Cantonment, Umarabad, HMT, Mustafaabad, Qamarwari, Samander Bagh, Bemina, Mahjoor Nagar, Batamaloo, Khanyar, Maisuma and many other places.

Ghulam Nabi, a commuter at Koker Bazar told Rising Kashmir that the administration has failed to improve drainage network in the city.

He alleged that both Mayor and Deputy Mayor SMC have done nothing except creating controversies.

“Authorities have turned deaf ears towards this issue of grave importance. Water logging has badly affected the business as customers are not able to reach the shops they intend to,” he said.

He alleged that there is not even a single lane in the city, which is not waterlogged.

People in different parts of City were seen up in arms against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to reach out to the waterlogged areas especially Lal Chowk which caused inconvenience to commuters, drivers and shopkeepers. People were seen treading through water-logged roads while traffic movement also slowed down due to the inundation.

Another local Shabir Ahmad from Shaheed Gunj said district administration has not learnt any lesson from the devastating 2014 floods.

“Even during floods, the area was not affected but faulty drainage has cause flood-like situation in the locality. We cannot venture out of our homes to offer prayers,” he said.

Inhabitants of Mustafaabad and Umarabad also complained of water logging in the area, despite implementation of government sponsored AMRUT project in the area.

They said the defunct drainage system in the area has led to water logging and often the drainage water enters their houses.

SMC Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Sahai told Rising Kashmir that to avoid water logging, they had placed 80 pumping stations in use and installed 115 mobile pumping units across the city.

He said both men and machinery worked on war footing to ensure that locals do not face any inconvenience.

“Almost all areas have been dewatered since morning and at some places, pump stations are still working. They are functioning round the clock,” he said.

Sahai said they have also provided emergency numbers in view of further prediction of rains on Friday, while both men and machinery have been kept ready by the corporation.

According to a communiqué of SMC both Mayor and Deputy Mayor along with other officials visited many areas of city to review ground situation.

“SMC has put in place sucker machines, and for the first time eight High-Capacity Auto Prime Trolley mounted pumping units were installed in the city,” SMC said in a statement.