Rains, snow likely today

The local meteorological department on Wednesday forecasted moderate rain and snow at widespread places across Jammu and Kashmir from tomorrow.
The inclement weather may lead to disruption of surface transport mainly on national highway.
In an advisory issued here by MeT to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir it said that a fresh western disturbance (WD) is affecting Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas and is likely to affect the state from March 1, morning to March 3 forenoon.
“Under the influence of this system, moderate rain/snow is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir & moderate snowfall will take place in Ladakh, mainly in Kargil district,” the advisory said.
The higher reaches of Kashmir and Jammu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain and snow. “Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Budgam districts will most likely receive heavy rain and snow,” it said.
This may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on the national highway, it forecasted.
