Rains lash Valley, windstorm damage two houses in Bla

Bringing the temperature down, the intermittent rains lashed Valley on Saturday evening while as the two residential houses were damaged in a windstorm that hit several areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The intermittent rains lashes valley on late Saturday evening while as the weatherman predicted more rains on the upcoming days.
Officials in the Meteorological (MeT) department said that the rains accompanied by winds would continue over the state in next three or four days, saying that the weather would improve after four days across the state.
Meanwhile, two houses were damaged due to heavy windstorm in Trikanjan area in Baramulla district. The houses according to the KNS correspondent, Manzoor Sheeri were belonging to Abdul Qayoom, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie and Hafizullah, son of Aziz Ganie, both residents of Bachi in Trikanjan area. (KNS)