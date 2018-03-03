Rains lash Valley, SDMA issues avalanche warning

Highway reopens partially
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway re-opened partially for traffic on Friday evening while normal life was affected in Valley was affected by heavy rainfall.
The meteorological department has predicted the inclement weather for next 24-hours.
The Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir with rest of the world, was closed for traffic for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains at Morg, Karole, Panthal, Digdol and Anokhifall areas in Ramban district.
A traffic department official said it was raining since wee hours today all along the highway in Banihal, Jawahar tunnel, Ramban, Ramsu, Patnitop, and Qazigund areas.
The shooting stones and landslides led to the closure of the thoroughfare, mainly in Ramban for several hours, he said.
The official said the highway was opened partially in the evening but no fresh traffic was allowed and commuters have been asked to check status of the road before planning travel on the highway.
The flights, however, operated from Srinagar airport and no flight was cancelled.
Rains lashed parts of Valley today with Kupwara in north of the Valley receiving the highest rainfall of 24.6 millimetres, forcing closure some of roads to remote areas in the district.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south, received 18 millimetres of rain since yesterday while Pahalgam gauged 11.8 millimetres of precipitation, an official of the MeT department said.
He said Kokernag town received 12.2 mm rainfall while Gumarg in north Kashmir received 11.1 mm of rain. Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, received 5 mm rainfall since last night.
Roads from Kupwara town to remote areas like Tangdhar and Machil in the north Kashmir district have been closed as precautionary measure as these have been rendered slippery due to rains, an official said.
A MeT official said light to moderate rain/snow would occur at most places in the state.
Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today issued a medium danger avalanche warning for various districts and highway and appealed to people not to venture in these areas and take precautionary measures.
“On the basis of information received from the Snow & Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) today issued Medium danger avalanche warning for Baramulla, Gulmarg, Furkian-Z Gali, Kupwara-Chowkibal-Tangdhar, Bandipora and Kargil areas,” an official spokesman said.
The SDMA also issued low danger warning for Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Leh Districts and Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said.
The people living in these avalanche prone areas have been advised by the authority to take precautionary measures, he said.
Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali appealed the people living in avalanche prone areas and higher reaches, to adhere to avalanche warnings issued on daily basis through print and electronic media.
The officer advised the people not to venture in these areas and to take precautionary measures. (Additional inputs from GNS)
