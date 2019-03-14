Rains lash Valley; MeT predicts more rains

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Highway remains closed, prices of essentials shoot up

As the rains lashed Valley on Wednesday, the local Meteorological (MeT) department has predicted more rains till Thursday evening.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said the rains would continue to lash the Valley till Thursday evening.

“There is possibility of more light rains till Thursday evening,” he said.

The weather, he said, would remain mostly cloudy tomorrow. “The weather conditions will improve across the Valley from Friday morning.”

Mukhtar said there was no significant weather prediction till March 19 evening.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Officials said the traffic was not allowed to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar.

The closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway for the last few days has resulted in acute shortage of essentials in Valley.

Due to closure of highway, the prices of essentials have gone up. KNS