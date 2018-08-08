Rains causes water-logging in city, affects traffic for hours

Dewatering underway: SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
As the rains lashed Kashmir Valley for few hours on Tuesday, many areas in Srinagar witnessed waterlogging annoying residents while the traffic movement was affected at several places across the city.
Waterlogging was witnessed city centre Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Sonwar, Kashmir Haat Market, Parimpora, Omar-Aabad, Mustafa-Abad, Downtown areas, Qamarwari, Nawakadal, Shaheed Gunj, Syed Hamid Pora, KadiKadal, Nawabazar, Khanyar, Rambagh, Samander Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, MA road, Residency Road, and Indra Nagar.
Witnesses told Rising Kashmir that scores of people were seen trudging through water-logged roads while traffic movement was also slowed down due to the inundation.
People from many areas criticised the District Administration and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for failing to get any relief from the faulty drainage system in the city.
Both SMC and Srinagar Development Authority have failed to construct a vibrant drainage system across the city. Even there is not a single lane in Srinagar, which is not waterlogged during rains, they said.
Iqbal Naik, a local at Shaheed Gunj said that the government had announced a good package for city drainage in 2016, but things have remain unchanged on the ground.
"It needs a proper planning and preparation but there is not a proper understanding between government and its departments,” he said adding that due to government failure common people are suffering.
Inhabitants at Saraf Kadal said that light rains have exposed the tall claims of Smart city by government and its agencies.
Ali Mohammad, a local said during 2014 floods, the area was not affected but faulty drainage have cause flood like situation in the locality. "We cannot come out of homes and go for prayers since morning,” he said.
Mohammad said the drains are blocked and have not been cleaned since years, leading to blockage.
The inhabitants of Mustafa -Abad-Omarabad complained that despite government-sponsored AMRUT project being carried in the area but in three years they have only completed a 1 km of drainage at Shalteng.
They said defunct drainage system in the area has led waterlogging and drainage water is now entering their houses. “Government has now stopped work on drainage project which has put us in trouble because water logging is the core issue of the area.”
Younis Ahmad, from Omarbad, said during rains they avoid venturing out of their houses, elderly people and school going children suffer the most.
Residents of Naribal Colony Soura were astonished over non-completion of the drainage project in the area. They said defunct drainage system in the area has led water logging in the area.
They said that the defunct drainage system has exposed the false promises of government as they have turned deaf ears towards their demands.
Inhabitants of Rangpora Alamdar colony, Nowgam bypass, Bemina said that waterlogging has caused trouble to the residents. They accused government of making money from the faulty drainage system.
Irfan Ahmad, a local resident from Nowgam said that waterlogging have become a big problem for the inhabitants, particularly for school going children and senior citizens
Although authorities have started dewatering in many areas top avoid public inconvenience.
“In wake of heavy rains we have put machinery and sanitation squads to dewater the affected areas,” said Public Relation Officer (PRO) SMC.
“All the dewatering stations, including mobile pumps have been kept operational. Besides sucker machines and mobile pumps the entire sanitation employees have been pressed into service since early morning,” PRO said.
According to officials, the dewatering was personally monitored by SMC Commissioner, Riyaz Ahmed Wani. “Water-logging was carried out in Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Rajbagh, etc.”
They also said Wani along with the entire concerned staff visited the dewatering stations and the inundated areas where SMC workers were on job.
