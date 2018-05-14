Raina is BJP’s new JK chief

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 13:
The rightwing BharatiyaJanta Party (BJP) Sunday appointed hardline MLA Nowshera, RavinderRaina as its State chief.
After the induction of Sat Sharma as cabinet minister in Mehbooba Mufti’s government, BJP appointed its new president for the State.
Sources said Raina, son of PushapDuttRaina of Lamberi in Nowshera, Rajouri, who remained Parchark of RSS for over 10 years, was the suitable leader to be appointed as State chief to assert on many issues.
The BJP wants to maintain hardline approach in Jammu plains and for this reason an outspoken leader was selected among the three who were in the running including PawanKhajuria and Narinder Singh.
After assuming power with PDP, BJP has been on the back foot in Jammu as they had fought elections against their alliance partners.
There is a general perception in Jammu that the party has allegedly compromised on issues of Jammu to remain in power.
To regain the lost faith of people in Jammu, the party has appointed a hardline leader.
Sources said Raina is “aggressive” and BJP wants a strong leader to present their view before the public.
They said there was a general perception that BJP leaders were not coming to the expectation to the Jammuities.
Raina considered a confidante of RSS, played an active role during the Amarnath land row agitation of 2008 in Jammu.
He later joined the political wing of the RSS and also remained the chief of Bharatiya Janta Youva Morch (BJYM).
Known for his hardline views, Raina often speaks against separatists, Pakistan and militancy in Kashmir opposing talks with Pakistan.
“The party has decided to follow its hardline stances and Raina was the suitable leader to be appointed as the BJP’s chief in Jammu Kashmir,” the sources said.
MLA Nowshera, Raina was born in Lambari area of Rajouri district of PirPanjal region.
He is a postgraduate in International Law and Human Rights.
Raina remained closely associated with welfare of militancy victims in Jammu Kashmir.
After graduation, he qualified CDS and joined Indian Navy and but left the Indian Navy.
He again started working as a human rights activist in JK in 2004 and was advised by the former Prime Minister, AtalBihari Vajpayee to join politics when he met him following which he decided to take a leap in politics.
He remained the State President of BJP Youth Wing J&K.
Raina contested the general assembly elections in 2014 on BJP mandate and was elected as Member of the Legislative Assembly from Nowshera constituency.
He is presently serving as Member Committee on Public Undertakings and House Committee.