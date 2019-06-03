Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

June 03, 2019 | Agencies

The Meteorological Department has warned of Widespread (WS) rain, Thunderstorm (TS), lightening with gusty winds at isolated places during the next 48 hours in the Kashmir valley, where sky was cloudy since this morning though sun appeared occasionally.

There could be WS rain during the next two days, June 4 and 5- in the Kashmir valley, a Met spokesman said here on Monday afternoon.

This will follow scattered and isolated rain during the subsequent two days.