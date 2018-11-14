About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rain, snow to continue till Thursday: MeT department

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The mountains in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday received a fresh snow and rainfall.

The MeT department forecast scattered rain and snow to continue till Thursday and improvement in weather is likely after Thursday.

Kargil recorded minus 7 degrees Celsius, while Leh recorded minus 1.4.

In Srinagar the minimum temperature was 5.2, 1.3 in Pahalgam and minus 3 in Gulmarg.

Reports said it was snowing at the famous ski resort, bring cheers among the tourists.

Jammu recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius while Katra was at 11.7, Batote 7.4, Banihal 0.5 and Bhaderwah 4.2.

 

