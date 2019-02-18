About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rain, snow prediction in Jammu and Kashmir

Published at February 18, 2019 11:19 AM 0Comment(s)2532views


Rain, snow prediction in Jammu and Kashmir

Agencies

Srinagar

Fresh rain and snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday, a weather official said.

The minimum temperatures improved in the State following a nightlong cloud cover, he said.

"Light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely to occur for the next 48 hours," he said.

Srinagar recorded 0.4 degree Celsius, while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg the minimum was minus 0.5 and minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Ladakh, Leh was at minus 5.9, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 10.6 degrees.

Jammu recorded 10.6, Katra 8.2, Batote 0.3, Bannihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah was at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top