Rain, snow prediction in Jammu and Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Fresh rain and snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday, a weather official said.
The minimum temperatures improved in the State following a nightlong cloud cover, he said.
"Light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely to occur for the next 48 hours," he said.
Srinagar recorded 0.4 degree Celsius, while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg the minimum was minus 0.5 and minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Ladakh, Leh was at minus 5.9, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 10.6 degrees.
Jammu recorded 10.6, Katra 8.2, Batote 0.3, Bannihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah was at 1.1 degrees Celsius.