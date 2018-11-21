Rain, snow likely today, tomorrow

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 21:
The upper reaches of Kashmir may experience snowfall and plains rainfall for two days beginning Thursday, said local metrological department (MeT).
“There is possibility of light rain and snow on higher reaches of north Kashmir, Zojila,etcon November 22 and 23,” DirectorMeT Kashmir, Sonam Lotus said.
He said showers are expected in the plains from November 22-23.
Lotus said no further significant change in weather condition is expected till the end of this month.
“Barring November 22-23, weather will remain mainly dry and pleasant till November 28,” he said.
Another official of MeT department said minimum temperature across Jammu and Kashmir dropped today.
He said Leh in Ladakhwas coldest place in the state with temperature of - 8 degrees Celsius.
“It was followed closely by Kargil, where temperature dropped to -6.8 degrees celsus,” he said.
The temperature in Srinagar was 1.4degrees Celsius while it was - 4.8 degrees Celsius at Pahalgam and minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.
“Jammu city recorded 10.8degrees Celsius, Katra town 11degrees Celsius, Batote 6.9degrees Celsius, Bannihal 6.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 2.8 degrees Celsius,” the official said.
According to India Meteorological Department, under the influence of Western Disturbance, isolated precipitation is likely over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours and isolated to scattered precipitation over Western Himalayan region between November 22-24.
Deputy Director MeTMukhtar Ahmad said after experiencing maximum downpour in first 14 days of this month, the valley is expecting another spell this week.
He said weather would be dry from November 23 to Nov 28.
In the first 14 days of November, Srinagar received 118.9 mm of rainfall and snowfall, which is highest in last three decades.