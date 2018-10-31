About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rain, snow likely over next few days

Published at October 31, 2018 12:13 AM 0Comment(s)36views


Rain, snow likely over next few days

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 30:

 The weather department on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir over next few days.
An advisory issued by the weather department stated that a spell of light to moderate rain and snow, over higher reaches, is likely in the State from night of October 31 to November 3 with maximum intensity on November 1 and 2.
It states that moderate snowfall is expected Nov 1-2 on Mughal Road, Zojila, Sinthan Top, north Kashmir, and mountains of Ladakh, mainly Kargil districts.
It also cautioned that snow may block major highways leading from the Valley to Ladakh and the Jammu region.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top