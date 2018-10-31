Rain, snow likely over next few days

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 30:
The weather department on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir over next few days.
An advisory issued by the weather department stated that a spell of light to moderate rain and snow, over higher reaches, is likely in the State from night of October 31 to November 3 with maximum intensity on November 1 and 2.
It states that moderate snowfall is expected Nov 1-2 on Mughal Road, Zojila, Sinthan Top, north Kashmir, and mountains of Ladakh, mainly Kargil districts.
It also cautioned that snow may block major highways leading from the Valley to Ladakh and the Jammu region.