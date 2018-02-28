Rain, snow likely in J&K

AgenciesSrinagar
The Met on Wednesday forecast three days of rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, beginning Thursday evening.
"Fairly widespread rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches is likely to occur tomorrow evening onwards," the Met office said.
The overall improvement in minimum temperatures continued across the state with Srinagar recording a minimum of 4.9, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg minus one.
Kargil recorded minus seven while Leh recorded minus five degrees Celsius.
Both Jammu and Katra recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius.
Batote recorded 8.6, Bannihal 5.9, Bhaderwah 6.9 and Udhampur 10.8 as the night's lowest temperatures.
(Photgraph used in this story is representational)
0 Comment(s)