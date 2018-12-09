Rain, snow forecast for Kashmir till Tuesday

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
The meteorological department has forecast light-to-moderate rainfall or snow at most places across the Kashmir valley from Sunday till Tuesday.
"A western disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir, under the influence of which light-to-moderate rain/snow will occur at many places and snow at few places over the Ladakh region from the evening of Sunday to Tuesday, especially on Monday," a Met department official said.
He said the higher reaches of the state were most likely to receive moderate-to-heavy rainfall or snow during this period.
"This may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road," the official said.
The official said the night temperature in Srinagar, settled at a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, up from the minus 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The Pahalgam health resort, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, registered a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg was the coldest with minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, he said.
Leh in Ladakh region recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.