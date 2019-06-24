Rain predictions raise fear of floods

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The rainfall will continue across Kashmir raising the fear of floods here.

The intermittent spell of rainfall will continue for two days from tomorrow, said officials of the Metrological department here.

Deputy Director, Metrological department Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the rains will occur for two days from tomorrow. He added that the spells of thunderstorm will be witnessed from 26 to 30 June. “ The rainfall will continue during the morning and evening hours,” he said.

Officials said that the Central and northern parts of Kashmir will witness cloudy weather until Tuesday resulting in the rainfall at the isolated places. The weather system is likely to be mostly localized around Kashmir province, nearby parts of Jammu and Ladakh provinces.

The rainfall will also be witnessed in Pirpanjal and Chenab Valley areas of Jamu region. Snowfall would also occur across the Himalayas and Zanaskar range south-east of Kashmir valley, bringing down both day time and night temperatures.

During this period winds are likely to blow from the north-west making cooler air interact with warmer southern air, resulting in heavy and unpredictable rainfall in many parts of Kashmir Valley.

Due to occasional heavy rainfall bouts in mountains, sub-valleys and simultaneous melting of snows, this situation may cause a potential flooding situation, including in areas close to the Jhelum and some of its tributaries.