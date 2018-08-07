Rain leaves several parts of Srinagar water-logged

Irfan YattooSrinagar
District administration Srinagar was caught off guard on Tuesday when few hours of rainfall left the major areas of summer capital Srinagar inundated.
Get - On the Play Store.
A man was arrested today for possession of 30 gram of heroin in the Gangyal area of Jammu, police said.A police party intercepted a scootyin Gangyal area and recovered 30 grams of heroin from Gurdit Singh. He was arrested and a case was registered.More
United States of America Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here, today, and discussed Indo-US relations, with specialfocus onwaragainst terrorism."Ambassador of United States of America to India Kenneth I Juster, accompanied by pol...More
The Supreme Court, which expressed concern today over incidents of rape in the country by observing that women are being raped "left, right and centre", has asked all the print, electronic and social media not to publish or display photos of victims of sexual abuse even in b...More
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir Tuesday said that Peoples Democratic Party has decided to abstain from voting that is due to take place for the post of Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman. Disclosing the Party President Mehbooba Mufti decided it after holding consultations with ...More
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Dr.Farooq Abdullah this morning met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the unfortunatedeath of a young man in what is des...More
District administration Srinagar was caught off guard on Tuesday when few hours of rainfall left the major areas of summer capital Srinagar inundated. The water-logged areas included Parimpora, Umarabad, Mustafaabad, Lalchowk, Nawakadal, Kadi Kadal, Saraf Kadal,Shaheed Gunj ...More
The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a plea alleging that Talib Hussain, a key witness in the sensational Kathua gang rape and murder case, is being tortured by the Jammu and Kashmir police in a fake rape case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices D Y Ch...More
Justice K M Joseph, who as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court had set aside the NDA government's decision to impose President's Rule in the state in 2016, was today sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.Justice Joseph, 60, took oath amid a row with the Centre over ...More
Four army men including an officer and two militants were killed in an ongoing operation at Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning. An army officer said that army men of 36 RR intercepted a group of infiltrators near Bakhtor area of Gurez along...More
All Kashmir University examinations to be held today will be conducted as per schedule. Public Relations Officer, KU said no examination has been postponedMore
Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. Educational institutions, shops and ...More
Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border. Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.The exchange of fire lasted for ...More
Rains Tuesday lashed parts of Kashmir valley bringing respite to people after three days of hot weather conditions. As per an official in Meteorological Department the central Kashmir is going to witness rain in periodic conditions on today. The roads inside localities at se...More
After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’. “The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage ...More
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called strike on Sunday and Monday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday after hearing a number o...More
District administration Srinagar was caught off guard on Tuesday when few hours of rainfall left the major areas of summer capital Srinagar inundated.
A man was arrested today for possession of 30 gram of heroin in the Gangyal area of Jammu, police said.A police party intercepted a scootyin Gangyal area and recovered 30 grams of heroin from Gurdit Singh. He was arrested and a case was registered.More
United States of America Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra here, today, and discussed Indo-US relations, with specialfocus onwaragainst terrorism."Ambassador of United States of America to India Kenneth I Juster, accompanied by pol...More
The Supreme Court, which expressed concern today over incidents of rape in the country by observing that women are being raped "left, right and centre", has asked all the print, electronic and social media not to publish or display photos of victims of sexual abuse even in b...More
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir Tuesday said that Peoples Democratic Party has decided to abstain from voting that is due to take place for the post of Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman. Disclosing the Party President Mehbooba Mufti decided it after holding consultations with ...More
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Dr.Farooq Abdullah this morning met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and sought a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the unfortunatedeath of a young man in what is des...More
District administration Srinagar was caught off guard on Tuesday when few hours of rainfall left the major areas of summer capital Srinagar inundated. The water-logged areas included Parimpora, Umarabad, Mustafaabad, Lalchowk, Nawakadal, Kadi Kadal, Saraf Kadal,Shaheed Gunj ...More
The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a plea alleging that Talib Hussain, a key witness in the sensational Kathua gang rape and murder case, is being tortured by the Jammu and Kashmir police in a fake rape case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices D Y Ch...More
Justice K M Joseph, who as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court had set aside the NDA government's decision to impose President's Rule in the state in 2016, was today sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.Justice Joseph, 60, took oath amid a row with the Centre over ...More
Four army men including an officer and two militants were killed in an ongoing operation at Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning. An army officer said that army men of 36 RR intercepted a group of infiltrators near Bakhtor area of Gurez along...More
All Kashmir University examinations to be held today will be conducted as per schedule. Public Relations Officer, KU said no examination has been postponedMore
Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. Educational institutions, shops and ...More
Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border. Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.The exchange of fire lasted for ...More
Rains Tuesday lashed parts of Kashmir valley bringing respite to people after three days of hot weather conditions. As per an official in Meteorological Department the central Kashmir is going to witness rain in periodic conditions on today. The roads inside localities at se...More
After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’. “The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage ...More
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called strike on Sunday and Monday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday after hearing a number o...More