Rain leaves several parts of Srinagar water-logged

Irfan Yattoo

Srinagar

District administration Srinagar was caught off guard on Tuesday when few hours of rainfall left the major areas of summer capital Srinagar inundated. 

The water-logged areas included Parimpora, Umarabad, Mustafaabad, Lalchowk, Nawakadal, Kadi Kadal, Saraf Kadal,Shaheed Gunj ,Eidgah, Syed Hamid Pora, Nawa Bazar, Rambagh, Hazratbal, Qamarwari and Indra Nagar.
 
Scores of people were seen walking through water-logged roads while traffic movement was also slowed down due to heavy inundation.
