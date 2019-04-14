Rain lashes Valley

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

MeT predicts more rains from Apr 15 evening

The intermittent rainfall continued to lash Valley while Meteorological department has predicted more rains from April 15 evening.

The intermittent rain, which started on Friday evening, continued in the day today.

The rainfall caused water logging in many areas in the city, causing immense hardships to commuters.

Deputy Director MeT Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad said light to moderate rains lashed Srinagar and north Kashmir while south Kashmir received light rainfall since Friday.

He said weather conditions would improve from tonight.

“The weather will remain partly cloudy on April 14 and April 15,” Mukhtar said.

He said from Monday evening till Wednesday (April 17) afternoon, Valley may experience light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, the water level in rivers and streams increased due to intermittent downpour.

Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, Ashok Kumar Sharma said increase in water level was outcome of melting of snow.

“We hope snow melts before beginning of rainy season. The intermittent rainfall at present doesn’t contribute to the flood. There was no need to panic,” he said.