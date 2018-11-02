Rain in plains, snow in upper reaches

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01:
The plains including Srinagar experienced rainfall while the upper reaches of the Valley witnessed snowfall on Thursday.
The Metrological Department has forecast light to moderate rains in plains in Valley including Srinagar and snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir and parts of Jammu division in next 36 hours.
Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said light to moderate rains in plains of valley and snow in higher reaches of valley and parts of Jammu division on Srinagar Jammu highway is expected in next 36 hours.
The snowfall started at Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal road in the afternoon.
In view of moderate to heavy snowfall, the authorities suspended traffic movement on the Mughal road.
The upper reaches of Ganderbal district, including health resort of Sonamarg, Gumri Zojila Pass, Shaitani Nallah, Panch Tarni, Zero Point, Minimarg also received snowfall today.
Reports said two-inch snow had accumulated at Zojila and Zero Point area.
The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects Ladakh with Kashmir, has been temporarily closed for vehicular traffic due to fresh spell of snowfall and slippery road conditions at Zojila Pass.
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of highway.
Official sources said Sonamarg-Zojila-Drass portion of Srinagar-Leh highway, including Zojila, Minimarg and Shaitani Nallah recorded light to moderate snowfall since this morning resulting in slippery road conditions.
No vehicle was allowed on the highway as a precautionary measure, they added.
The plains in the Valley including Srinagar experienced light to moderate rainfall. It’s resulting in considerable drop to the temperature.