Rain causes water logging in city areas

March 14, 2019 | Limya Mahajan

Incessant rains on Monday caused water-logging in many areas of summer capital once again exposing the poor drainage system of the city.

People in many areas blame district administration for failing to construct an effective drainage system.

Water-logging was witnessed at several areas including city center Lal Chowk, Residency Road, M A Road, Hari Singh High Street, Ram Bagh, Hyderpora, Padshahi Bagh, Kursoo Raj Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazaar, Barzulla, and Rambagh.



Mohammad Altaf, a city-dweller, said water-logging has been caused due to lack of a proper drainage system. He said few millimeters of rain submerge the city roads.

“We are facing problems during rains and we expect Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to look into this grave issue," he said.

Commuters at Jehangir Chowk were seen struggling due to water logging in the area.

Yousuf Abdullah outside Kashmir Haat building told The Rising Kashmir that government has failed to check the faulty drainage system in the area.

"They have done nothing for us," Yousuf said that SMC should look into the matter as common people are suffering due to waterlogging.

SMC Commissioner, Mir Tariq Ali said, they have already put their men and machinery on task to dewater the waterlogged areas in the city.

"To tackle the emergency situation in the city, all dewatering stations including mobile pumps have been kept operational," he said.

