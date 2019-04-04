About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 04, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

RAILWAYS INCURS RS 1.83 Cr LOSSES IN 13 MONTHS

Railway in Kashmir has suffered a huge loss to the tune of over Rs.1.83 crore due to suspension of train services from March 2018 till March 2019.
Authorities suspend the rail services on the 137-kilometer line between Banihal and Baramulla and vice versa as a “precautionary measure” during law and order problems, protests and strikes in the valley.
A senior Railway official told Rising Kashmir that in last three months of 2019, the train service remained completely suspended due to heavy snowfall, resulted in the loss of Rs.9 lakhs.
He said the railway services remained partially shut for 18 days during last three months in 2019, causing loss of Rs 2200000.
There are 30 trains running on Barammulla-Banihal tracks, covering 17 stations with about 25,000 passengers taking train travel per day in the valley.
In 2018, the train services were suspended for over 75 days and of which the services were closed for 11 days while it remained shut partially for 64 days,” the railway official said.
In 2017 the rail service had remained suspended for over 70 days.
The official said that a single-day train suspension causes financial losses to over Rs 3 lakh, either the railway service was completely suspended or partially from Budgam to Baramulla or Budgam to Banihal.
He said that the Budgam to Baramulla route fetches revenue of Rs one lakh approximately per day whereas the Budgam to Banihal route fetches around Rs 2 lakh per day.
Authorities suspend train services in the valley completely of partially whenever there are apprehensions of protests especially in south Kashmir and during shutdowns, called by separatists, an official said.
He said the suspension of trains by authorities was being ordered for the safety of the people.
“No doubt there will be loss but we cannot take risk with people’s safety,” he added.
According to an official around 1000 windowpanes of the trains have been smashed during stone-throwing incidents from past four years.
“Even railway tracks were damaged by miscreants at some places,” the official said.
Authorities are trying to enhance the railway services so that people can enjoy and feel comfortable while travelling, he said.

