About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 30, 2019 | Agencies

Rail link between rest of India and Kashmir likely by 2023

The all weather rail link between Rest of India and the Kashmir valley is a dream coming true likely by 2023. 

"The crucial and second longest tunnel, which is six-kilometre long on the Katra-Banihal section near Reasi was ready and is through," a senior Railway Official here said on Sunday.

He added that the tunnel was completed in 4 years at a cost of over RS 550 crores.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 30, 2019 | Agencies

Rail link between rest of India and Kashmir likely by 2023

              

The all weather rail link between Rest of India and the Kashmir valley is a dream coming true likely by 2023. 

"The crucial and second longest tunnel, which is six-kilometre long on the Katra-Banihal section near Reasi was ready and is through," a senior Railway Official here said on Sunday.

He added that the tunnel was completed in 4 years at a cost of over RS 550 crores.

News From Rising Kashmir

;