Rail link between rest of India and Kashmir likely by 2023

June 30, 2019 | Agencies

The all weather rail link between Rest of India and the Kashmir valley is a dream coming true likely by 2023.

"The crucial and second longest tunnel, which is six-kilometre long on the Katra-Banihal section near Reasi was ready and is through," a senior Railway Official here said on Sunday.

He added that the tunnel was completed in 4 years at a cost of over RS 550 crores.