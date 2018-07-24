Rahul seeks probe in NEET data leak

AgenciesNew Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) seeking a probe in alleged leak of personal data of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 candidates.
In a letter addressed to CBSE Chief Anita Karwal, Rahul stated, "It is alleged that data of candidates who appeared for NEET this year, is available on certain websites for a price and has leaked data of over 2,00,000 students."
The Congress chief added that he was "shocked" by the "wide scale theft of personal data that has compromised the privacy of candidates across the nation".
"This highlights the serious lack of safeguards to prevent data breach, and calls into question the ability of the C.B.S.E to ensure the sanctity of the examination process," letter added.
While "strongly" urging Karwal to order an inquiry against the "shocking lapse" and take action against the officials responsible, Rahul asked her to reinforce the safety measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
The NEET was conducted on May 7 this year, for which over 13 lakh candidates appeared across the country. The exam for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country was conducted by the CBSE.