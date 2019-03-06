Rahul reviews JK situation

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday reviewed the post -Pulwama situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan during meeting with senior State leaders of party in New Delhi.

Rahul accompanied by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and AICC general secretary Ambika Soni (MP), Incharge J&K affairs of the party, took feedback from the State Congress leaders’ and expressed concern over the situation along borders.

“Gandhi took stock of entire scenario all along the International Border and the Line of Control and security scenario in the State. Many important issues were also discussed in the meeting,” a Congress spokesman said.

The Congress leaders had detailed discussion over ways and means to be adopted to strengthen the party at grass root level in the State.

Rahul asked the State leaders to reach out to masses and especially to the border dwellers and render helping hand to them.

Later, the State Congress leaders met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence and briefed him about the current, socio and political scenario in the State.

During the meeting, they discussed the organizational affairs and activities of party in all the three regions of the State.