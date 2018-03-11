Rahul reconstitutes JKPCC

517 PCC members, 80 AICC members in approved list
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 10:
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday reconstituted JKPCC with 517 PCC members from across the State.
In a statement, Congress spokesman said Rahul has reconstituted JKPCC .
“The JKPCC will now have 517 members from across the State. It will ensure 40% representation to STs, SCs, OBCs and young generation below the age of 40 years,” he said.
He said the appropriate representation to women in the party has also been taken care well.
The spokesman said Rahul also nominated 80 AICC members from all the three regions of the State.
He expressed gratitude to Rahul for ensuring an impressive representation to young generations below the age of 40 years in the party besides giving representation to other socially backward sections living in the State.
State Congress chief G A Mir said the Congress High Command has always taken care of urges and aspirations of the people of the State and wants young generation to lead.
“Congress will continue to strengthen and ensure representation to women, SCs, STs, Youth and other sections of people in the party,” he said.
