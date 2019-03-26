Rahul Gandhi's promise of minimum income guarantee is a revolutionary step: Mir

March 26, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Tuesday said that the historic declaration made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, “Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme” to every citizen, if congress is voted to power, would bring revolution in the Country for the poor.

"As per this proposed scheme, poorest 20% of families in the country will be guaranteed Rs 72,000 a year and this money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the women," Mir here told reporters at a press conference.

He added that five crore families will be benefited by this historic step and this announcement will be implemented with full commitment as we did earlier in the case of farm loan waiver in states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.