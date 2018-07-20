Rahul Gandhi started 'chipko andolan' in Lok Sabha: Rajnath

AgenciesNew Delhi
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a potshot at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he started 'chipko andolan' in Lok Sabha.
"Rahul Gandhi started 'chipko andolan' in Lok Sabha," said Rajnath Singh.
Rahul, earlier today hugged Prime Minister Modi after concluding his speech in Lok Sabha during Parliament's monsoon session.
Rahul's gesture left Parliamentarians surprised and earned praise from his party leaders.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul showed the world how a "Jadu ki Jhappi can stop the winds of hatred".
"Nischhal prem ki jadoo ki ek jhappi nafrat ki aandhi ko kaise rok sakti hai yeh Rahul Gandhi ji ne dikhaya. Akhir Rahul ji ne Congress ke mohabbat ka aina Modi ji ko dikha hi diya: (Today Rahul Gandhi showed to the world how a magical and loving hug can stop the winds of hatred. Rahul Gandhi has shown the loving face of Congress to Narendra Modi)," Surjewala said.
Rahul, during his nearly 15-minute stormy speech, attacked Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government on several fronts including demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), unemployment and Rafale deal.