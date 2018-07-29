About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rahul Gandhi enquires about Mian Bashir’s health

Published at July 29, 2018 12:34 AM 0Comment(s)225views

Prays for his speedy recovery


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi has enquired about the health condition of veteran political and religious leader Mian Bashir Saheb who was reportedly admitted in Batra Hospital.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement issued here on Saturday asserted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi enquired about the health condition of Mian Bashir and prayed for the speedy recovery of veteran political and religious leader.
Mian Bashir is known for his political career in the State, who has long association with Congress Party, while having served the people to the best of his ability.
JKPCC said Mian Saheb has also strengthened the Congress in the State from grass roots level.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi also talked to MLA Kangan Mian Altaf enquiring about the present health condition of his father Mian Bashir and wished him speedy recovery.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top