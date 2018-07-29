Rahul Gandhi enquires about Mian Bashir’s health

Prays for his speedy recovery
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
All India Congress Committee President Rahul Gandhi has enquired about the health condition of veteran political and religious leader Mian Bashir Saheb who was reportedly admitted in Batra Hospital.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement issued here on Saturday asserted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi enquired about the health condition of Mian Bashir and prayed for the speedy recovery of veteran political and religious leader.
Mian Bashir is known for his political career in the State, who has long association with Congress Party, while having served the people to the best of his ability.
JKPCC said Mian Saheb has also strengthened the Congress in the State from grass roots level.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi also talked to MLA Kangan Mian Altaf enquiring about the present health condition of his father Mian Bashir and wished him speedy recovery.