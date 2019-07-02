About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rahul asks party leaders to expose BJP

Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, Monday asked the party leaders from the state to launch an “offensive” campaign against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to fulfill its commitments with the people.
Chairing a meeting of top leaders of the state at New Delhi to discuss the overall political and security situation of the state, Gandhi asked the party leaders to activate the cadres at various levels in order to highlight issues of people and expose the failures and falsehood of BJP.
“The party should highlight the issues of people in three regions with a view to launch an offensive against BJP for failures on various fronts besides neglect and failures to fulfill the commitments with the people of state,” he said.
The meeting also deliberated upon the latest political situation in the wake of the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections and the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.
The meeting, which lasted for over around 55 minutes, also discussed the measures to be taken for the strengthening of the party base in all three regions of the state.
The meeting concluded with the decision that the chain of activities need to be undertaken to increase the mass-contact programme of the party in all parts of the state, to highlight the problems confronting people especially in Jammu region.
The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, AICC General Secretary and Incharge J&K affairs Ambika Soni, AICC General Secretary Incharge organization, K.C. Venugopal, AICC Secretary Incharge J&K, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, JKPCC President G.A. Mir and party candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state including Raman Bhalla (Jammu), Vikramaditya Singh (Udhampur) and Farooq Ahmed Mir ( INC candidate from Baramula).

 

 

