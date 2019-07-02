Raghav Langer assumes charge as DC Kathua

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr Raghav Langer on Monday assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner Kathua taking over from Vikas Kundal who has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar. Dr Langer was serving as CEO, J&K ERA before being posted as Deputy Commissioner Kathua.

As per an official, Dr. Langer immediately after assuming the charge of Deputy Commissioner held an introductory meeting with the key district administration officials and exhorted upon them to work with complete dedication, professionalism and commitment and assured them of his complete support to honest work endeavors aimed at prompt work disposal and development of the district.

He also took a brief review of PHE, PDD, Flood Control and Shri Amarnathji Yatra arrangements. He also inquired about Water Supply Schemes (WSS) of the district, natural water sources and water stressed areas.

Few delegations from different areas of the district also met him in his office and greeted him on the occasion.

ADDC, Dr Shubhra Sharma, ADC Ghansham Singh, ACR, ACD, DIO,Tehsildar besides other officers and officials of the district administration were present during the introductory meeting.