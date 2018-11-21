Rag pickers exposed to dermal, chest infection: Docs

EMRF holds medical checkup at Achen landfill site
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 20:
Rag pickers, who collect trash from garbage sites in Srinagar are exposed to dermal and chest infections making them susceptible to diseases.
This was stated by doctors during a free medical checkup for rag pickers organized by Kashmir-based NGO, Eco Peace Resource Management Foundation (ERMF) on Tuesday at Achen landfill site here.
“The rag pickers and other workers have chest and dermal infections because they work in insanitary conditions exposing them to respiratory ailments,” said Dr. Javid Ahmad Akhoon, a general physician posted at District Hospital Pulwama.
Tahaam Mubashir, founder of ERMF said workers at Achen site are the backbone of solid waste management in the city and are prone to various health problems. The medical camp was held with an aim to look into the health conditions of rag pickers.
Tahaam said they have covered at least 130 laborers who were provided free health check-ups including a free supply of medicines, blood donation and consultations from the dentists. He said the rag pickers were given visual pamphlets, gloves, masks, vaseline, vitamin D and calcium supplements to improve their health.
Mubashir said earlier they were conducting these medical checkups yearly but now they are planning to increase the frequency on monthly basis. He said from next month they will be holding health checks ups for sweepers in every ward of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
On the sidelines of medical camp, Dr Azra Iqbal (Dentist) told Rising Kashmir that mostly the rag pickers and workers have poor oral hygiene. She said most of the workers are from outside the state and they are prone to smoking and gum infections.
The organizers said apart from holding these medical camps, they will be setting up ‘first aid kits’ at Achen landfill site for emergency treatments.
The Project Management Support Unit Team (PMSU) from All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) was also present on the occasion to guide the IEC Partner in organising the Medical Camp and monitor the same.
On the other side, rag pickers and workers were happy to get free medical checkup in the day-long camp.
Sujan Khan, a non-local rag picker said the medical checks are necessary to know about their health. “Though it is difficult but poverty has forced us to do this job,” Khan said adding that the government should also conduct such medical camps to overcome infections to their community.
Earlier, Dr. Zubain Amin, who is working as a dentist at GMC Srinagar termed the work of rag pickers as a vital contribution in city’s solid waste management. He said they are the people who run through dirty streets, garbage bins to clean them for us and pick out useful material for segregation.