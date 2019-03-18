Rafting Championship culminates at Reasi

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

More adventure activities in pipeline

The 4th National White Water River Rafting Championship organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu culminated on Sunday.

At the concluding ceremony, winners were felicitated. About 106 athletes participated in the three-day events in which all top positions were bagged by teams of Indian Army.

General Officer Commanding, Uniform Force, Major General Dheeraj Seth lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu for organising adventure activities in the region and exhorted for conducting more such activities for enthusiasts and tourists as well. He also extended cooperation by the Army in organising such events in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib complimented Directorate of Tourism, Jammu for organising the event and stressed upon conducting more such events in Reasi, to explore the potential of the region.

Later on, she presented trophies to the winning teams. Cultural programme showcasing Dogra heritage were also presented on the occasion. Rendition of Bhaakh, by Asha Kesar, was the highlight of the show and was appreciated by giving a standing ovation.

Director Tourism, Jammu OP Bhagat in his address highlighted the different initiatives taken by Directorate of Tourism, Jammu and thanked all the participants for their enthusiasm in addition to complementing the efforts of all stake holders in making this prestigious national event a grand success.

Joint Director Tourism, Shokat Malik; CEO SMDA, Nagendra Jamwal; CEO BDA, Rajinder Khajuria, Deputy Tourism Tourism, Ansuya Jamwal were among others were also present on the occasion.