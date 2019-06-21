Rafting Association condoles demise of Rinku, Sanjana

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘All safety measures in place for river rafting’

White Water Rafting Association of Jammu and Kashmir has condoled the demise of Rinku Raja Pandita and Sanjana Sharma in an unfortunate incident during Rafting event at Pahalgam.

All the executive body and association members expressed solidarity with families in this hard time.

The Association expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

In their condolence message, all the members prayed to Almighty God to bless the departed souls and rest in peace.

They also prayed for endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The association said they organised the event on professional lines.

However, this unfortunate incident, which happened after one hour of the day’s events, had successfully concluded.

It said most of the teams and officials had left the site of competition for their respective hotels.

The Department of Tourism has been investigating the incident.

“The association has full faith with Director Tourism for conducting an impartial Inquiry into the incident.”

It said the association is ready to support the Directorate of Tourism in its every endeavour.

It said WWRAJK is taking some immediate steps in this direction.

“We will be putting up some suggestions on the forum in the next week and will also suggest the Directorate of Tourism for minimizing the risk involved in rafting.”