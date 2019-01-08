Rafiqui family bereaved

Srinagar:
Haji Ghulam Nabi Rafiqui, son of Peer Qamar-ud-in Rafiqui, R/o Tral Payeen left for the heavenly abode on 5th of January 2019 (Saturday).
A large number of people from different walks of life visited their residence. They expressed sympathy with the grieved family and prayed for departed soul.
The deceased is the elder brother of journalist, Peerzada Nisar Ahmad. The grieved family said the Fateh Khawani will be held at Rafiqui house Tral Payeen near Kawansarbal Zeyarat Shareef, Tral on 8th January (Tuesday).