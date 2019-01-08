About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rafiqui family bereaved

Srinagar:

 Haji Ghulam Nabi Rafiqui, son of Peer Qamar-ud-in Rafiqui a resident of Tral passed away on Saturday.
He was 55.
The grieved family said the Fateh Khawani will be held at Rafiqui house Tral Payeen near Kawansarbal Zeyarat Shareef, Tral on 8th January (Tuesday).
A large number of people from different walks of life visited their residence. They expressed sympathy with the grieved family and prayed for departed soul.
The deceased is the elder brother of journalist, Peerzada Nisar Ahmad. The grieved family said the Fateh Khawani will be held at Rafiqui house Tral Payeen near Kawansarbal Zeyarat Shareef, Tral on 8th January (Tuesday).

