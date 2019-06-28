About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Rafiabad villagers face inconvenience due to dilapidated Rohama-Shutloo road

Residents of Shutloo village of Rafiabad area in Baramulla district Wednesday accused Roads and Buildings department of subjecting them to inconvenience due to the dilapidated condition of Rohama-Shutloo road.
The locals said that the road from the main Chowk Rohama to Shutloo village of Rafiabad is in shambles and dotted with potholes.
They said the road gives trouble to the local residents especially to elderly, patients and school going students.
A delegation from Shutloo and its adjacent villages alleged that due to the pathetic condition of the road, the commuters and pedestrians are facing huge inconvenience every day.
“Due to the rough surface and potholes on the road, many people are suffering on a daily basis. During rains, the road turns slippery, poses accident risk. We appeal district administration and R&B department to look into the matter,” they added.
When contacted Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings Department Sopore, Saleem Akhtar Khan said that patch work will be done as soon as the weather improves.
"The road was macadamised last year and is dotted with potholes. The road needs patch work. Due to inclement weather the work has been suspended. As soon as the weather will improve, patch work on the road will be started," Saleem Akhtar assured.

 

