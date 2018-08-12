About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rafiabad residents protest, demand Tehsildar’s appointment

Published at August 12, 2018 12:44 AM 0Comment(s)276views


Noor ul Haq

Hundreds of residents of Watergam area of Rafiabad on Saturday held protest demonstrations and blocked the Baramulla-Handwara for hours against “official apathy”.
The protesting locals were demanding the appointment of Tehsildar for the area.
The protesters claimed that the Tehsil office Watergam has been operating without Tehsildar for past four months.
“Tehsildar Watergam was transferred four months back. The post of the Tehsildar has remained vacant since then. People are facing lot of hardships. Our files are pending in the office for a single signature but authorities are in a deep slumber,” said Sheikh Dawood one of the protesting member.
The protesters said that after many requests the higher officials are not doing anything productive.
They warned that if the vacant post of Tehsildar is not filledsooner, they will block the highway connecting Baramulla with Handwara completely.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Baramulla couldn't be contacted for immediate comments.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top