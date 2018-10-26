Rafiabad gunfight: Two militants, Army man killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants have been reportedly killed in a gunfight with government forces at Pazalpora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Friday.
The gunfight, according to reports, has stopped and the bodies of militants were being retrieved from the site of encounter.
Reports said an Army man idesntied as Brijesh Kumar who was earlier injured in the gunfight, has also succumbed to his injuries.
Earlier Army, Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pazalpora village following specific inputs about presence of militants in the area.
The government forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter. More details to follow