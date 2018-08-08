About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 08, 2018 06:23 PM


Rafiabad gunfight: Four militants killed, operation on

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Four militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in forest area of Rafiabad, Baramulla.
 
A defence spokesperson said that four militants have been killed in the ongoing anti-militancy operation.
 
Earlier police had said that five militants have been trapped in the area. 
 
 
Picture used in the story is representational
