Rafiabad gunfight: Four militants killed, operation on

Four militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight in forest area of Rafiabad, Baramulla. A defence spokesperson said that four militants have been killed in the ongoing anti-militancy operation. Earlier police had said that five militants have been trapped in the area...More
The Editors Guild of India on August 8, decried “all attempts” by the government to “interfere” with the independence of the media, taking strong note of senior journalists of two TV channels quitting and frequent instances of broadcast signals being ...More
A senior PDP leader today claimed that the majority of people in Jammu were against the scrapping of Article 35A of the Constitution which gives special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.A misconception is being deliberately created that the people of ...More
An Israeli couple was rescued by a team of Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force after they got stuck on a steep rockhill in the Leh district, police said today.A five-member team of the SDRF Leh was deputed for the rescue operation in Liker-Saspochay village yeste...More
Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid said five militants are believed to be trapped in anongoing Rafiabad gunfight in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Earlier, a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in which a para-commando suffered bull...More
Jammu Kashmir Policeon Wednesdayclaimed to have apprehended an over ground worker (OGW) of militant outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) in Baramulla outskirts. A police official said that on a specific information AGH militant identified as Irfan Ahmad Ganaie son of Muhammad R...More
The Sopore cricket forum Wednesday organiseda protest March against the possible abrogation of Article 35 A. The protest march started from Subhan Stadium to main Chowk Sopore. Players of differentcricket clubs of Sopore affiliated with the forum participated in the march....More
A man accused of committing a crime five years ago has been arrested in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.Based on credible information, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused last night, the official added.The accused was identified as Moh...More
In the latest development in the alleged Kathua rape and murder case, the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir government on the habeas corpus petition filed by the family member of the witness, Talib Hussain. The next hearing on the case will ...More
Prof. Talat Ahmad, who took over as Vice Chancellor of the Kashmir University yesterday called on Governor N. N. Vohra, who is Chancellor of this University at the Raj Bhavan today. It would be recalled that Prof. Ahmad was Vice-Chancellor of this University earlier for 3 ye...More
Strongly reacting to claims of National Conference, PDP today refuted allegations that it abstained from the Rajya Sabha Voting to the chair of Vice Chairman, as a tactical support to any party. In a statement, Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP’s Chief Spokesperson said that “...More
Army on Wednesday said that it paid befitting tributes to four of its Army men who were killed by militants during Counter Infiltration operations on 07 August 2018 in Gurez sector in which two militants were killed. PRO Army, Rajesh Kalai in a statement said that in a solem...More
Police have thwarted three alleged cattle-smuggling bids in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and rescued 19 bovines, anofficersaid today.Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of cattle to Kashmir, a team rushed to Digani area of Chingus last night and rescued ten bovines, ...More
PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hassaid that despite repeated requests police is refusing to file FIR into the killing of a youth in mysterious circumstances at the Bhatindi residence of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on August ...More
Despite cloudy weather, annual yatra is progressing smoothly as fresh batches of pilgrims left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far about 2.75 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance since its commencement...More
Director Jammu and Kashmir Metereological Department Sonam Lotus said from August 8 there would be a rainfall for three days tillAugust 10. “AfterAugust 12, there will again be dry weather,” he said. This year’s winter was one of the driest in recent memory...More
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in forests of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Reports said that a joint team of army's 32 RR and 9 PARA commandos launched a cordon-and-search operation in the dense woods of upper reaches of Rafiab...More
