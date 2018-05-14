Rafiabad Adabi Markaz holds literary meet

Sopore:
Rafiabad Adabi Markaz in collaboration with Majlis-un-Nisa Sopore Sunday organised a literary meet of the eminent poets and writers of North Kashmir at College of Education For Women, Noor Bagh Sopore.
The literary meet aimed at commemorating the contribution of Late Ateeqa Bano towards Kashmiri Culture and literature witnessed two separate sessions- Paper Reading and Poetry Recitation.
Two papers were read out in the first session by prominent poet critique Tariq Ahmad Tariq and by Journalist Rasheed Parveen and was moderated by prominent Rafiabad poet Hassan Azhar. The session was presided over by AMK president Farooq Rafiabadi.
Syed Rasheed Jawher (AMK Vice president) and Shabir Ahmad Shabir (RAAM President) did also share the presidium.
The second session was dedicated to poetry recitation and was moderated by the prominent Rafiabad poet Athar Farooq and presided over by veteran Kashmiri poet Fayaz Tilgaami. Gh Mohi-ud-din Gulshan and Shabnum Gulzar (RAAM Vice President) also shared the presidium.
Among the prominent members in audience were music sensation Shafi Sopori, Prominent Short story writer Nasir Zameer, famous journalists Jeelani Kamran and Rashid Parveen. Both the sessions were given due coverage by Gulistan TV and Sangarmaal Newspaper (sister concern of Rising Kashmir).
Among the poets who read out their poetry included the budding English poet Rabia Kirmani (a class 9th student),Fayaz Tilgaami,Shabir Ahmad Shabir, Shabnum Gulzar, Farooq Rafiabadi, Syed Rasheed Jawhar, Tariq Ahmad Tariq, Hassan Azhar, Ramzan Jawhar, Gh Mohammad Gulshan, Gulshan Maqbool, Gh Mohi-ud-din Gulshan,Gh Mohammad Dilgeer,Gulala Kashmiri, Haleem Soporie, Fahmeeda Soporie, Khalida Nabi, Naseer Ahmad Naseer,Parvaiz Amin, Anhaar Imtiyaaz, Reyaz Parwana, Gul Mir, Ab Wahab Aakaash,Shabnum Tilgaami, Mushtaq Soporie,Manzoor-ul-Hassan Qureshi and Aabid Ashraf.
Shafi Sopori enthralled the audience with his melodious voice.
The welcome address was given by Shabnum Gulzar,and the vote of thanks was presented by Hassan Azhar.
Patron Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi despite being out of the state could remained in touch with the organisers round the clock.