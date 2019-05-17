Rafi, Yawar, Manzoor meet Governor

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In separate meetings, Yawar Mir former MLA and Manzoor Khan, political leader, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and shared with him their perspectives about the prevailing political, social and economic scenario in the State.

Meanwhile Rafi Mir former MLA met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

Mir brought to Governor’s notice various infrastructural needs of Pahalgam area including up-gradation of roads, hospital and sports facilities and improvement in electricity supply. He also shared his views about smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.