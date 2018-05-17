Rafi, Thirumani and Kashmir

If humans are ignoring these heart rendering incidents, then humanity must be ashamed
Prof. Firdoos Ahmad Itoo
firchm@gmail.com
Global and regional implications aside, the instability and lack of any conclusive resolution to the political dispute have left the population of Kashmir divided and uncertain about their future.
Kashmir, indeed a land of immense beauty, once a burgeoning tourist industry, had faded completely in the face of military incursions and militant activity.
Therefore, resolving the Kashmir dispute has thus never acquired more urgency than it has today.
Death of Prof. Rafi, a forty hour-old rebel, during a gunfight with the government forces and murder of young 22 year-old Thirumani, a tourist from Chennai, by stone-throwers, explains the worsening situation of the Valley. And if humans are ignoring such heart rendering incidents, then humanity must be ashamed.
Similarly politicians, this time shouldn’t deck themselves behind the veil of political gimmick what they called as collateral damage, but should raise above their ideologies and work together for reasonable and logical conclusion of Kashmir issue.
Continuous suppression and undermining episodes of this kind will only serve injustice to humanity at large.
Both the incidents are so painful that no human heart will ever wish to witness such thing in his life. The once political problem had turned into crisis now.
But, unfortunately stakeholders are not ready to get up from their slumber. When we all are going to realize that Homo sapiens are not meant for this hell, but, they’ deserves respect even during the times when disagreement is there.
Stone-throwing on tourist is no way a Kashmiri culture. This mischief had brought shame to all of us.
Surely, one day murderer has to answer his Lord. Such heinous crime needs not only condemnation but whole Kashmir should apologies to the father of deceased.
We, as a Kashmiri better know that how much painful it is to lose a son at such young age?
Those who are really well-wishers of Kashmir should pen down the misery of Kashmir in small pamphlets and then distribute the same to anyone who comes to visit this place. A civilized group of people is characterized by being socially and technologically advanced.
Education would definitely serve the cause and this stone pelting is a trait of mental sickness. Such people should visit doctor instead of creating havoc at public places.
Nonetheless, K-issue is multi-dimensional and demands creative approach. But, unfortunately the hostile condition between India and Pakistan from last 70 years, had ruined this paradise on earth called Kashmiri.
‘Both countries had mostly adopted the defection strategy, playing the dilemma games like that of a chess game.’ It has been well depicted by the researcher, Ron E. Hassner, that over the years, the Kashmir dispute has become so entrenched in the polity of India and Pakistan that it is no more plausible to think that either of the two would be willing to give up their claim over Kashmir entirely.
Similarly, Saeed Ahmed Rid substantiates Hassner’s view point by writing that: “The Kashmir conflict is not a simple inter-state territorial dispute, which involves two clearly defined parties with two choices. Along with India and Pakistan, it involves intra-state and international actors whose role is also very important in the final outcome. The United States, China, freedom fighters, Kashmiri governments in the two parts of Kashmir, and the people of the state are the other stakeholders…”
Hostility is no way a solution. India and Pakistan should learn from United States and North Korea who few months before were spitting venom against each other and now Singapore is going to witness them shaking hands and transferring friendly gestures towards each other. This is how politics is run.
Hence, multi-track processes of peace building majors need to take place and that too without any break, in order to generate an atmosphere of trust and reduce misperceptions between India and Pakistan. Before relations can improve, a new atmosphere of trust and support is needed.
If both the countries are looking for prosperity then across the borders an initiative with regard to debating the K-issue should be started on regular basis and within each country politicizing of K-issue should banned.
For tensions to deescalate, therefore, a lot depends on how both countries behave towards each other both internationally as well as internally.
The path of peace may be very risky and even cumbersome, but in a situation where total war is no more an option, the peace is the only logical option left for India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan in their seventy years of history had fought many wars and the real threat of a fourth ‘nuclear’ war is just hanging around, therefore it is necessary for both, India and Pakistan, to move beyond their idealistic posturing towards substantive discussions on Kashmir.
Both India and Pakistan have contesting claims of sovereignty over the territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They both raised their claims at the UN and also the fight for the Kashmir several times in the past. The majority of the population of the Kashmir is now fed up with this dispute.
Kashmiris have paid a terrible price. Apart from the terrible suffering and deprivation, the people of Kashmir have suffered and are suffering.
Therefore, realization should emerge upon the leadership of India and Pakistan that if they continue fighting over Kashmir in the same manner, it will take them nowhere.
The sad truth is that an abiding resolution to the conflict over Jammu Kashmir may have to wait until India and Pakistan are able to reinvent their relationship, and to re-imagine it free of hiccups may perhaps take generations.
The greatest hindrance to growth and cooperation in South Asia has been the seventy years of old Kashmir crisis between India and Pakistan.
The roots of the crisis extend to the catastrophic Partition of the two countries in 1947, when the British government left the region after a 250-year period of rule characterized by exploitation and divide-and-conquer tactics.
Kashmir which appears to be an unending conflict between India and Pakistan is actually the root cause of instability and hostility in South Asia. Kashmiris feel victimized; Pakistan feels that it has been cheated for 70 years; and India feels that it is a victim of terrorism.
Hence to bring three parties on single table is although a herculean task but not impossible.
In this connection the citizens of India and Pakistan can together help their politicians when they’ will collectively treat K-issue above politics.
And for that it is important for politicians of both the countries that they should identify the low hanging fruits and similarly start focusing on them. Education, tourism, environment, women issues, health are other cultural issues may probably help to bring two antagonists closer to each other.
As said by Vajpayeeji that, “Friends can be changed but not the neighbors.”
Hence, it is fruitful for both countries; India and Pakistan, to shun out the hostile path and try to build relations which may help their people to live a dignified life.
Author is assistant professor of Chemistry at Government Degree College, Bijbehara, Anantnag